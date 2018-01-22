Invitation to college

AN event aimed at employers will take place at The Henley College on Thursday from 4pm to 6.30pm.

The evening will offer information about apprenticeships and will also be an opportunity for employers and human resources specialists to network.

The speakers will include Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton.

Mala Rajput, business development director at the college, said: “Topics will include apprenticeships, the benefits to business and how the apprenticeship levy works.”

Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (01491) 634167 or email apprenticeships@

henleycol.ac.uk