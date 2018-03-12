Award winner returns to college to help with student wellbeing

CARLY NEWMAN, a former student of The Henley College and and winner of the young person of the year at the recent Pride of Reading Awards, returned to the college to discuss metal health.

Carly, who is now studying philosophy at Royal Holloway, University of London and is vice-chair of the university’s mental health committee, met with student services, the student leadership team and the principal Satwant Deol to discuss collaborating on mental health initiatives.

Ideas included organising speakers, a mentoring scheme, gender diversity and a mindfulness app. Carly will also help with a presentation at a meeting of Henley Rotary Club in the hope of securing funding.

She said: “I loved my time at Henley so I am delighted to have been asked to collaborate with the college on its wellbeing services. It’s great to work with passionate young people and staff who really care about the wellbeing of students.”

Satwant Deol said: “Carly is an incredible role model and inspiration and we are grateful to have her on board.”

Pictured, left to right, are Kathryn Caulfield (head of student services), Carly Newman, Sophie Lucas (NUS president) and Satwant Deol (principal).