Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Students entertain old folk

Students entertain old folk

STUDENTS from The Henley College put on a special event at the Acacia Lodge nursing home in Henley in aid of Sue Ryder.

The residents were treated to a bingo competition with prizes and served a wide selection of cakes.

The BTEC business students’ behaviour was exemplary and the residents were very complimentary about them.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgia-wilson5

Meanwhile, an open day was held at the Thamesfield Retirement Village, off Wargrave Road, Henley.

Residents enjoyed a floristry demonstration (right) and visitors could explore the grounds and communal facilities.

Care Home Open Day is now in its sixth year. It encourages care homes to open their doors with a different theme each year. This year’s theme was “linking communities”.

Pictured, left to right, are resident Jean Nurston, activities co-ordinator Annabel Vere and manager Mandy Gates

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33