Students entertain old folk

STUDENTS from The Henley College put on a special event at the Acacia Lodge nursing home in Henley in aid of Sue Ryder.

The residents were treated to a bingo competition with prizes and served a wide selection of cakes.

The BTEC business students’ behaviour was exemplary and the residents were very complimentary about them.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgia-wilson5

Meanwhile, an open day was held at the Thamesfield Retirement Village, off Wargrave Road, Henley.

Residents enjoyed a floristry demonstration (right) and visitors could explore the grounds and communal facilities.

Care Home Open Day is now in its sixth year. It encourages care homes to open their doors with a different theme each year. This year’s theme was “linking communities”.

Pictured, left to right, are resident Jean Nurston, activities co-ordinator Annabel Vere and manager Mandy Gates