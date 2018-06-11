Business students win £500 with bright idea

BUSINESS BTEC students at The Henley College participated in a Dragon’s Den-style competition.

They pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges, including James Lingard, general manager of Tesco in Slough, Neeru Badyal, checkout team manager, Rebecca Stafford, media strategy and partnership manager, Henley town councillor Donna Crook and Hannah McPhee, programme leader for business level 2.

The ideas included a dog grooming business, a trainer-cleaning business, a GSCE tutoring service and a novel approach to hotels using sleep pods.

The judges had to consider product design and innovation, viability, promotional ideas and the students’ presentation skills.

Elite Learning, a tuition franchise, just pipped Crystal Clean, a shoe-cleaning business, to the top prize of £500, which was provided by Tesco.

Organiser and lead tutor Swapna Jare said: “The highlight of the event was definitely the camaraderie between students, which was made highly visible when three students from different groups came together to support one of their peers in his presentation as his partner had been taken ill. In a unanimous decision by the ‘dragons’, they were each given a special award of a £10 Tesco voucher.”

College principal Satwant Deol and head of faculty Tristan Arnison were on hand to encourage the students and support their entrepreneurial spirit.

Pictured, left to right, are Neeru Badyal, James, Ibrahim, Josh, Kai, James Lingard, Cllr Donna Crook, Satwant Deol and the winning teacher Adam Stangroom