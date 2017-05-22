Festival supports children's ukulele lessons

THE Henley Festival has announced its support for a number of local charities and good causes.

A share of the proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Henley youth and community project Nomad.

The money will go towards the charity’s ukulele project, which offers courses of 10 free lessons in how to play the instrument to children of primary school age.

This is designed to boost their self-confidence and communication skills and the children are encouraged to continue practising with the gift of a ukulele at the end of the programme.

The festival is supporting Nomad for the second year running after it funded a successful pilot scheme last year.

A Nomad spokesman said: “We are very grateful for the festival’s continued support for our work with young people and families in and around Henley.

“The students have all blossomed and grown in confidence throughout the course. They benefit from lots of individual attention and informal mentoring around behaviour and good life choices.

“The relationships that Nomad has built mean that when the students enter secondary school, they are already known to us and if they encounter difficulties we will be able to help.”

Meanwhile, the festival is organising a community concert at the 60-Plus Centre in Henley on July 7 and another at the Chilterns Court care centre the following day. Both will be free to members, residents and staff.

It has also invited families involved with Camp Mohawk in Wargrave, which supports children with special needs, to attend the festival’s Family Sunday event free of charge.

It will also make a donation to the music therapy programme at the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in Maidenhead, which youngsters can access at the hospice or at home.

The festival already has a national three-year partnership with the Children’s Society.

The 35th annual festival will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, July 5 to 9. The line-up includes headliners Jess Glynne, Pet Shop Boys, Chaka Khan, Goldie and the Heritage Orchestra and All Saints with support from former Spice Girl Mel C.

For more information, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk