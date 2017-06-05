Monday, 05 June 2017

Henley Festival staff sought

THE organisers of this year’s Henley Festival are recruiting bar staff from this area.

Successful candidates will be paid £10 an hour to work at one of nine bars across the festival site on the Remenham bank of the Thames from July 5 to 9.

Jo Bausor, the festival’s marketing director, said: “We want to encourage local young people to come forward as it’s a great way to experience the festival while making a bit of money and taking a break from your studies or just after finishing them.

“It’s hard work but it’s rewarding and we felt it was important to pay well above the average rate for bar work as we want to create opportunities for local young people and give something back to the community.”

For more information, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk

