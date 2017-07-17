Monday, 17 July 2017

Any excuse for a glass of wine

COMEDIAN Sara Pascoe held nothing back when giving a sneak preview of new material based around her recent break-up on Friday.

She showed no signs of awkwardness despite her ex-boyfriend, comedian John Robins, also performing at this year’s festival.

In fact, it looked as though she was getting over it as, during her set, she also impressed the crowd by doing a shot of wine each time she said a rude word.

