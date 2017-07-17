Monday, 17 July 2017

Festival food

HUNGRY visitors consumed 1,000 guinea fowl, 2,500 asparagus spears, 150kg of locally sourced cheeses, 70kg of seabass, 50 sides of salmon and 500 crème brûlée while the Snob Lobster stand sold more than 350 lobsters over the five days of the festival.

A total of 12,000 litres of champagne were drunk on site and the UK’s first festival champagne vending machine, provided by Moët & Chandon, proved to be a hit.

