Festival partners with two charities

THE Henley Festival has two new charitable partners.

It will donate at least £10,000 to both the Teenage Wilderness Trust and the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust for each of the next three years.

The money will come from ticket sales, so the total could be higher depending on how popular the performers are.

In previous years, the festival has supported the Children’s Society and the Prince’s Foundation for Children and the Arts.

Chief executive Charlotte Geeves said: “Supporting local charities is at the heart of the festival’s mission and we’re delighted to be working with both of these fantastic charities, which are performing vital work in our community in Henley.”

The Teenage Wilderness Trust supports children who find it difficult to engage with mainstream education.

It offers re-engagement courses using bushcraft, wilderness learning techniques and practical life skills to encourage students to get back into learning.

Many of the youngsters have experienced verbal and physical abuse or neglect and are encouraged to regain their self-esteem, self-respect, respect for others and a desire to learn new skills.

Matt Bailey, founder of the trust, said: “The trustees are delighted to be working with the Henley Festival as one of its chosen charities of the year. We see it as a great opportunity to both raise our profile in the community and work with such a creative and prominent event.

“It’s fantastic that we can work together in this way to help local kids with their education who might otherwise be struggling to stay in school.”

The Charlie Waller Memorial Trust supports young people with depression and encourages discussions around mental health.

It works with people such as teachers, doctors, employers and university staff who can spot when someone might be in trouble, offering them training. It also works directly with young people, giving them the tools they need to stay mentally well.

Clare Stafford, chief executive of the trust, said: “The festival is a wonderful event which will offer so many opportunities for us to increase awareness of our work, to raise funds and to encourage people to talk positively about mental wellbeing.”