Festival's guessing game nearly over

THE line-up for this year’s Henley Festival will be revealed next week but this hasn’t stopped people having fun guessing who the performers might be.

The organisers ran a competition on the festival’s Twitter feed in the run-up to Wednesday’s official announcement, offering a clue each day last week relating to each of the five acts,

Those who respond with the most correct answers will be in with a chance of winning two general admission tickets to a night of their choice.

As I reported last week, Rita Ora, Gary Barlow and Grace Jones were among the suggestions to the first two questions.

Wednesday’s question was: “After composing an all-time classic for a Motown diva, this artist’s composition was then covered by one of our past legendary headliners featuring a beloved local icon.”

Tom Ryan, Skehal Michael, Helen Anderson, Alistair Cooper and Lorna Evans all suggested Barry Gibb of Bee Gees fame.

Ms Anderson, Mr Ryan and Carrie Mathieson also guessed Nile Rodgers of Chic fame.

The fourth clue was: “We’re going Big with the help of world famous festival regulars! And ‘I Wonder Why’ or rather ‘who’ will be singing the night away to the tunes of one of the greatest singers of all time… we’re sure you’ll be leaving the Saturday festival in the wee small hours…”

A number of people suggested the Amercian jazz singer Curtis Stigers with other names including Jimmy Somerville, Emeli Sande and Michael Bublé.

The final clue was: “Where will you be for our breathtaking finale? Could it be Rome? Possibly London? Or with Ko-Ko under the stars in Henley on Thames…?”

Mr Cooper and Ms Mathieson both suggested The Beautiful South while Kay Etherington guessed Kid Creole. Mr Ryan suggested Alfie Boe, possibly beside Michael Ball, with Capital Voices, while Ms Anderson came up with Opera Orchestra.

I hope you all enjoy the names when they are finally revealed.