Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

And it's all for charity...

THE Henley Festival has two charity partners his year, the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust and the Teenage Wilderness Trust.

The former helps young people with mental health issues and teaches them to maintain wellbeing.

Clare Stafford, chief executive of the trust, said: “We try to take a positive approach to mental health. We want people to talk about depression and related problems and being able to self-help.

“We provide talks, training and resources to schools. We aim to get pupils, parents and staff of schools to have the confident to talk about these issues.” The Teenage Wilderness Trust helps children who find traditional education difficult and works with Path Hill Outdoors at the Hardwick Estate, near Whitchurch, offering educational and therapeutic programmes.

Founder Matt Bailey, who lives near Henley, said: “We’re really passionate about what we do to keep kids in education through outdoor learning.

“We’re delighted to be working with the festival. It’s amazing and we love the fact that the two charities chosen that are not the easiest sells.

“These are kids having a tough time and we can get to them and help them out.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33