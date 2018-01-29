And it's all for charity...

THE Henley Festival has two charity partners his year, the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust and the Teenage Wilderness Trust.

The former helps young people with mental health issues and teaches them to maintain wellbeing.

Clare Stafford, chief executive of the trust, said: “We try to take a positive approach to mental health. We want people to talk about depression and related problems and being able to self-help.

“We provide talks, training and resources to schools. We aim to get pupils, parents and staff of schools to have the confident to talk about these issues.” The Teenage Wilderness Trust helps children who find traditional education difficult and works with Path Hill Outdoors at the Hardwick Estate, near Whitchurch, offering educational and therapeutic programmes.

Founder Matt Bailey, who lives near Henley, said: “We’re really passionate about what we do to keep kids in education through outdoor learning.

“We’re delighted to be working with the festival. It’s amazing and we love the fact that the two charities chosen that are not the easiest sells.

“These are kids having a tough time and we can get to them and help them out.”