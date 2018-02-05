Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

PR executive wins festival tickets quiz

THE organisers of the Henley Festival have named the winner of its ticket competition.

Carrie Mathieson, an account executive for public relations firm Sine Qua Non in Station Road, Henley, correctly guessed three of the five performers.

She beat about 480 other entrants by correctly naming Nile Rodgers, Grace Jones and Curtis Stigers as the headliners. Rita Ora and the English National Opera are the other two main acts.

Clues relating to each act were placed on the festival’s Twitter feed before the line-up was announced last week and members of the public were challenged to guess the names.

Miss Mathieson, from Crowthorne, won two general admission tickets to a night of her choice.

She will attend on the Friday night to see Rodgers and his band Chic with her mother Elaine.

Miss Mathieson said: “When I saw the line-up announced I did not think I had done very well. The clues were quite difficult.

“I’ve only worked in Henley since March last year but it’s good to go to events.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33