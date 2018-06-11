Comedian comes too

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
COMEDIAN Phill Jupitus has been added to the line-up at this year’s Henley Festival.
He will headline at the Salon Comedy Club on Thursday, July 12, and will be one of a number of comics appearing during the five-day festival.
Jupitus, who is known for his appearances on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and in the West End, will appear as part of his Juplicity tour.
Other comedians appearing at the festival include Paul Merton, Mark Watson, Dominic Holland, Jon Culshaw, Lucy Porter and Andrew Maxwell.
