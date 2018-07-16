Dinners winners

THE winners of the competition to win a champagne dinner for two at the London Street Brasserie’s Jazz Spiegeltent at the Henley Festival, which was published in last week’s Henley Standard, were Margaret Manthorpe, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, and Liz Felix of Reading Road, Henley.

Both correcrly answered that the iconic superstar due to perform on the “floating stage” yesterday was Grace Jones.