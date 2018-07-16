Monday, 16 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dinners winners

THE winners of the competition to win a champagne dinner for two at the London Street Brasserie’s Jazz Spiegeltent at the Henley Festival, which was published in last week’s Henley Standard, were Margaret Manthorpe, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, and Liz Felix of Reading Road, Henley.

Both correcrly answered that the iconic superstar due to perform on the “floating stage” yesterday was Grace Jones.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33