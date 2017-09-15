Festival of food and drink is a starter

THE best food and drink that Henley and the surrounding area has to offer will be showcased at the inaugural Henley Food Festival this weekend.

Twenty-six different exhibitors will be in a marquee in Falaise Square on Saturday and Sunday. They include Honeys of Henley, Mr Hobbs gin, the Loddon Brewery, Chiltern Cold Pressed, Riverford Organics, Gelato Henley and The Granary, from Watlington.

Demonstrations will be held in the town hall from 11.30am each day featuring Great British Menu chefs, including Ryan Simpson, of Orwells in Shiplake, Pip Lacey and Dom Chapman, of the Beehive in White Waltham, and Shaun Dickens of The Boathouse in Henley.

There will be other exhibitors in the council chamber while at the Old Fire Station Gallery the Smart Raspberry Cookery School will be running workshops for children aged four and over each hour.

Festival co-founder and director Kathryn Fell said: “We have got a really lovely mix of exhibitors, predominantly very local producers and companies.

“We’re really excited. This is to showcase all our wonderful local businesses so people can go back and support them all year round. We want to carry on and grow the festival each year.”

Peppard charity Greenshoots, which provides rehabilitation and training for adults with mental ill health or a learning disability, will have a plant stall in the marquee outside and the Henley Allotments Association will be selling fruit and vegetables. Tickets will be available on the door priced at £6 (under 17s go free).