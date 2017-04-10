Celebrating the bee

BEES will be the theme for the celebration beds in Mill Meadows, Henley, this year.

Henley in Bloom’s Gardening Buddies, who plant the area, had suggested the theme could be the 150th anniversary of the birth of author Beatrix Potter.

But the Henley in Bloom committee agreed the bees theme instead.

Chairwoman Kellie Hinton said: “I don’t want to disparage their suggestion, but I’m not sure how it relates to Henley. I’m not saying it has to be related but traditionally it has been.

“Bees are now an endangered species and we could ask Brakspear to be involved.”

The display will include an information board about bee conservation.

l The committee is to give the Gardening Buddies £250 towards new plants this year and £50 for new tools.