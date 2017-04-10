HENLEY will try to win a sixth consecutive gold in this year’s Thames and Chilterns in Bloom awards.

The Henley in Bloom committee has agreed to pay £100 to enter and £450 to cover costs of the judges’ visit, including vehicle hire, portfolio printing and lunch.

A horticultural conference is also set to be held in Henley. The Thames and Chilterns in Bloom committee has asked Henley in Bloom to host the event after the success of a similar event last year.