Children challenged to grow fruit and flowers

CHILDREN will be asked to grow fruit and flowers for this year’s Henley in Bloom schools project.

The town’s six primary schools will be challenged to see who can grow the biggest pumpkin and the tallest

sunflower.

They will be given tools and a kit with tips on how to get the best results by Marisa Francini, a member of the Henley in Bloom committee and the Henley Allotments Association.

Henley in Bloom chairwoman Kellie Hinton said: “Everything is all set to go and we just need to cover the £150 cost for the seeds and compost.” Meanwhile, the committee is to re-allocate £200 that it gave to Trinity Primary School last year for a planting project which has been delayed.

The money will now be used to buy some trees to screen the new play equipment at the school in Vicarage Road.

In December, Janine Lewis, of Norman Avenue, complained about an increase in noise by children using the climbing frame.

Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens will be given £250 for new Wellington racks.