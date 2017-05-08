Good start to sale of baskets

SIXTY-FIVE summer hanging baskets have been ordered in the first week of this year’s Henley Standard Buy a Basket campaign.

Henley in Bloom wants to provide a food source for bees and other pollinating insects so the baskets will contain purple, blue, white and red flowers that are pollen-rich.

Town councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the group, said: “The enthusiasm from the town for the campaign is excellent and we have got off to a fantastic start.

“What we want people to keep in mind is our theme of ‘Be healthy, be happy, bee-utiful’. We are not just making the town look beautiful but helping bees as well.”

The baskets, which are being supplied by WindowFlowers of Burnham, will include purple surfinia, white surfinia, red fuchsia marinka, golden bidens aurea, blue scaevola and blue salvia victoria.

WindowFlowers will deliver them in late May and they will stay up until September. The company will water the baskets throughout.

The Bloom group is aiming to sell 216 hanging baskets this year to make a total of 1,000 sold in the five years since the launch of the Buy a Basket campaign in 2013.

Each basket costs £60, including VAT, the same price as last year. Any business or group of residents ordering more than 10 baskets will be entitled to a discount.

A bracket to hang a basket costs £26.40, including VAT.

To order a basket, call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council on (01491) 576982 or email her at b.walker@

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk