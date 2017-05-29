Summer hanging baskets to start going up next week

SCORES of summer hanging baskets will be delivered to Henley next week.

Residents and businesses have bought 175 baskets from Henley in Bloom, which is supported by the Henley Standard’s Buy a Basket campaign.

WindowFlowers, of Burnham, will put up all the baskets, which will contain purple, blue, white and red flowers that are pollen rich to provide a food-source for pollinating insects.

Managing director Miles Watson-Smyth said: “The summer baskets in the nursery have been filling out nicely under glass and will continue to plump up over the next week or so.

“When they go up the plants will be immature but they will rapidly fill out and trail. They will extend to the base of the basket within a couple of weeks.”

Among the latest buyers is the Argyll pub in Market Place, which has ordered five summer baskets.

Landlord Neil Ainsworth said: “We like to support Henley in Bloom — it’s something we have done in the 12 years we have been here.

“It’s a great way to decorate our pub. The colour scheme fits with the rest of the baskets in the town and they are well maintained, so you don’t have to worry about them.

“They look great against the backdrop of the pub and people often choose to come into the pub because the baskets make it look so decorative.”

Richard Oxley, the proprietor of County Cars in Station Road has ordered one basket. He said: “The baskets add a bit of colour to a rather colourless part of the town.

“They are excellent value for money. If you calculate the cost over the lifetime of the basket it is pennies a day.

“They are terrific value and the cost includes watering so you don’t have to worry about it, just look at it and admire the colours.”

Clive Hemsley, who lives in Hart Street, has bought two hanging baskets.

He said: “It is a great initiative for the town and Hart Street is such a prominent area we have to make sure it looks nice. I support WindowFlowers providing the baskets because they do us proud.”

Town councillor Will Hamilton has ordered a basket for his house in Greys Road. He said: “The baskets help to brighten up all the streets and bring a bit of a colour and pride back into the town. Every basket helps in Henley in Bloom.”

Edward Hems, who runs the Royal House Dental Centre in Reading Road, has ordered one basket and said he was “happy to enhance the attractiveness of Henley”.

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “The baskets have been so popular again and we have had some large orders in the last week.

“It’s wonderful — businesses and residents are coming together to support it.

“All the individual baskets around the town make a huge difference. Henley in Bloom will be buying a basket for Citizens Advice in Market Place.

“We are happy to do that because we understand there are financial restraints in some cases.”

Mr Watson-Smyth said: “We can accept orders for all streets within central Henley but please remember that we need to drive a tanker to the site to water and feed them.

“We are looking forward to decorating the town again and achieving even more success now that the chairman of Henley in Bloom is our Mayor!”

The baskets will include purple surfinia, white surfinia, red fuchsia marinka, golden bidens aurea, blue scaevola and blue salvia victoria. They will stay up until September and will be watered throughout.

Baskets can still be ordered but may contain different flowers due to availability.

Each basket costs £60. Any business or group of residents ordering more than 10 baskets will be entitled to a discount. A bracket to hang a basket costs £26.40.

To order a basket, call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council on (01491) 576982 or email her at b.walker@

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk