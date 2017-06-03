Thanks for helping to make town look great, says Mayor

THE Mayor of Henley has paid tribute to the residents and businesses who have bought summer hanging baskets.

Henley in Bloom has so far sold 222 baskets, which started to be put up outside shops and houses in the town centre this week.

It brings the total number of baskets sold since the launch of the Henley Standard’s Buy a Basket campaign in 2013 to more than 1,000 with more sales expected in the next fortnight.

The baskets, which are supplied by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, contain purple, blue, white and red flowering plants that are rich in nectar and pollen to provide a food source for bees and other pollinating insects.

Mayor Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “I really want to thank all the businesses for supporting the campaign, especially the independent ones.

“We would still love to see more chain shops involved.

“The town will look fantastic and there will be a lot of pollinating plants. It’s wonderful.”

She has a basket outside her home in Queen Street that was bought by her father-in-law John Hinton and his sister Christine. They buy a basket each year in memory of their mother Emma Leontine.

Cllr Hinton said: “It’s already beginning to bloom. I can’t wait to see what it looks like in full bloom.” Other buyers include the Head Partnership solicitors in Bell Street, which has one hanging basket.

Partner Stuart Mullins said: “This is something we have always supported. We like being involved with the community and we think the baskets help make the town special. It encapsulates the spirit of Henley.”

The Kenton Theatre in New Street will have two hanging baskets for the first time.

General manager Paula Price-Davies said: “We want to support this local community initiative and all the good things that come from it.” There will be two hanging baskets outside the office of Savills estate agents in Bell Street.

Helen Booker, office co-ordinator, said: “We like the show support for this scheme. It makes the town look pretty for the summer season when all the visitors come.”

Lady Sew and Sew in Farm Road will have two hanging baskets.

Vanessa Blogg, who owns the business, said: “It makes our building look so much more attractive. The flowers are nice to look at when we come into work and it makes you feel happy.”

Funeral directors Tomalin & Son in Reading Road will also have two baskets. Director Claire Jones said: “We support the scheme as the baskets look good and help highlight our frontage.”

There will be another two baskets at the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street.

Assistant manager Emma Downes said: “Visually they are very good for us. As we’re at the end of the road, the baskets help draw people down.

“We like to be part of the whole town ethos and like the fact that all the baskets are uniform.”

The Chocolate Café in Thames Side will also have two hanging baskets.

Manager Hattie Barford said: “It adds to the aesthetic of our building and contributes to the consistency with the baskets around the town. It’s nice to be part of the community and have the baskets.”

The baskets include purple surfinia, white surfinia, red fuchsia marinka, golden bidens aurea, blue scaevola and blue salvia victoria. They will stay up until September and will be watered throughout.

Baskets can still be ordered but may contain different flowers due to availability. Each basket costs £60.

Any business or group of residents ordering more than 10 baskets will be entitled to a discount. A bracket to hang a basket costs £26.40.

To order a basket, call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council on (01491) 576982 or email her at b.walker@

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk