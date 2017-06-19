Monday, 19 June 2017

The final countdown...237 baskets and who bought them

THE following individuals, businesses and organisations have bought the 237 hanging baskets:

Thirteen: The Boathouse Reach Management Company

Eight: Ancastle Green Residents’ Association

Six: Higgs Group, Station Road; Henley Self Storage, Newtown Road

Five: The Argyll, Market Place; The Hub Property Management Company, Station Road; Spice Merchant, Thames Side 

Four: Bird in Hand, Greys Road; Pizza Express, Redmayne-Bentley, both Market Place; Gibbs & Dandy, Reading Road; Henley Literary Festival, Station Road; Old Granary, Scott Investment Partners LLP, Hobbs of Henley, Villa Marina, all Thames Side

Three: Waitrose, the Bull on Bell Street, Bell Street; Patisserie Franco-Belge, Duke Street; the Anchor, Friday Street; Ballards, Hart Street; Daniel Freedman, Parkside; The Row Barge, West Street 

Two: Savills, Aura Creative, Strada, the Bell Bookshop, Legion Trade Finance, Stocks, all Bell Street; the Regal Picturehouse cinema, Boroma Way; Villars Hayward, Boston Road; Biggie Best/Lots of Living, Bunker Opticians, Duke Street; Lady Sew and Sew, Farm Road; Blores solicitors, Friday Street; Duncan Campbell, Sue Vivian-Wright, Lawrence Hamblin, 1st Henley Scouts, all Greys Road; Billings Publicity, Hart Street; Facy, Citizens Advice, Market Place; Direct Wines, David and Louise Binney, the Mill House, the Kenton Theatre, all New Street; Lord Remnant, the Shrubberies, Norman Peters, all Northfield End; Susan Gentilli’s mother, Ravenscroft Road; Naughty Mutt Nice, A B Walker & Son, Tomalin & Son, all Reading Road; Kench & Co, Station Road; Knight Frank, Chocolate Café, Thames Side; Handelsbanken, Tuns Lane; Henley fire station, Victoria Waite, West Street; Sacred Heart Church, Vicarage Road; Regatta Court, Wyndale Close

One: Mrs Bayliss; Nigel and Helen Bonsor, Bagatelle Toys, Robinson Sherston, Amanda Chumas, Mr Huntley, Glen Investments, Jean Lowery, the Head Partnership, all Bell Street; Estilo, Vinegar Hill, Towergate Insurance, Spoon, all Duke Street; Boatique, Friday Street; Selina Craig and Michael Sharp, Gravel Hill; the Henley Group International, Greys Road car park; Hamilton Associates, Nora French, Screaming Frog, all Greys Road; Thomas Nashret, Frost Borneo Optometrists, Barclays, David Goudge, Mr Louth, Marc Antoni, Delegate House, Jonkers, all Hart Street; Anne Rayner, Hop Gardens; d:two centre, Market Place; Heidi Whitelock, Lucia Goodwin, The Malthouse, all New Street; Anita Downing, Norman House; 36 Northfield End; Next Call, Carole Trethewey, Madeleine Rothschild, Rosie Williams, Patrick Collins, Christine and John Hinton, Amelia Bradbury, all Queen Street; Cathy Evans, E T Sheppard, both Reading Road; Moira Robinson, Rupert’s Lane; Claudia Klaver, St Mark’s Road; McQueen Turner solicitors, Sparkes Jewellery, Mella Waterhouse, Lemoy, Royal House Dental Care, County Cars, all Station Road; Philip Allison and Nansi Diamond, Mrs P J Stuart and in memory of Pamela Beggin, Thames Side.

