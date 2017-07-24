Town visit by judges

HENLEY was judged in a regional horticultural competition yesterday (Thursday).

Thames and Chilterns in Bloom judges Julie Graham and Peter Goff were given a two-hour tour of the town.

This was led by Mayor Kellie Hinton, chairwoman of Henley in Bloom, and Gareth Bartle, head of the town council’s park services team.

The tour began at the Regal Picturehouse, in Boroma Way, where the judges were given a presentation on the work done by the bloom group in the last year.

The route included Bell Street, New Street, Thames Side, Mill and Marsh Meadows, including the wildlife area, Station Road, Reading Road and its roundabout, the Fair Mile, Northfield End, King’s Road car park, Market Place, Gravel Hill, West Street, Hop Gardens and Badgemore Primary School.

After the tour the judges were served lunch at Millenium Court, off Market Place, with members of the Henley in Bloom committee.

Henley in Bloom has won five consecutive gold awards, the top classification, in the regional competition.