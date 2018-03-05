Monday, 05 March 2018

Mayor's rose

THE Mayor of Henley will donate a rose to the town.

Councillor Kellie Hinton wants to buy the “Mayor’s rose” to mark her year in office.

It has a pink and gold blend floribunda and semi- double blooms to attract bees and a light fragrance.

The town council’s parks services staff will find the best location for the rose and see if more than one is needed.

