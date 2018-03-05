Hanging baskets price rise

THE price of the summer hanging baskets sold by Henley in Bloom will go up by £2 this year.

Each basket will cost £62, which includes installation and watering throughout the summer by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which supplies them.

The company has raised the price it charges the town council for each basket by £1.25 to £46.75, which is an increase of 2.7 per cent and in line with the consumer price index.

The council keeps the rest of the money to cover administrative work for Henley in Bloom.

The baskets are bought by businesses, shops and residents each year as part of the town’s entry into Britain in Bloom and will continue this year even though Henley is not entering the competition.

Henley in Bloom will decide later whether to offer a bulk order discount this year.

Mayor Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “WindowFlowers’ baskets are still the best around and they only increase the price every two or three years.”

Since the Henley Standard’s Buy a Basket campaign was launched in 2013 more than 1,000 have been sold with a record 241 sold in 2016.