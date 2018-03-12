Flowers for NHS and RAF

THE celebration flower beds in Henley’s Mill Meadows will have two different themes this summer.

They will mark 70 years since the foundation of the National Health Service and 100 years since the Royal Air Force was formed.

The ideas for the two circular beds next to the Thames were suggested by members of volunteer gardening group the Gardening Buddies.

The Henley in Bloom committee liked them so much that they agreed to promote both.

The NHS bed will have mostly blue and white flowers, which are the core colours of the service, and the RAF bed will incorporate a model Spitfire.

The beds will be planted by the Buddies and information board explaining the designs and their meaning will be erected.

Henley in Bloom will ask the Henley air cadets if they want to be involved with the planting.

The council is also to consider creating another celebration bed at Freeman’s Meadow, off Luker Avenue.