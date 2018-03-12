Money for schools science competition

HENLEY in Bloom is to donate £100 to the Henley Schools Environmental Science Competition.

The sum will go towards the prize money.

Seven primary schools have already signed up for the contest, which is organised by Henley in Transition and will take place at the River & Rowing Museum.

A total of £600 has already been raised in sponsorship from the Henley Veterinary Practice in Reading Road and scientific and mathematical consultancy company Quintessa in Station Road.

The competition has been running every other year for 20 years but this is the first time it has been held on a successive year. Last year’s competition was won by Sonning Common Primary School with a time-lapse video analysing the impact that pupils have on two areas of the school grounds, encouraging them to care for their environment.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart Primary School will receive a £200 grant from Henley in Bloom for a gardening project.

It will use the money to spruce up its greenhouse and for members of its gardening club to grow plants.

Headteacher Rachel Gavin said: “The children will plant and cultivate from seeds and seedlings. In time we hope to set up a community herb garden where members of our community can come and help themselves to the plants.”