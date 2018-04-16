Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
HENLEY in Bloom will hold a community picnic as part of the fourth annual Chelsea Fringe Henley festival next month.
It will take place at the new orchard in Paradise Road and everyone who attends will be invited to thin the blossom on the apple, cherry, pear and plum trees, which will help them grow healthily.
There will also be a talk by the conservation park warden on conservation and biodiversity within the orchard and how to look after fruit trees.
The festival will run from May 19 to 27 but the picnic date has still to be finalised.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say