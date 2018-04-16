Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Community picnic

HENLEY in Bloom will hold a community picnic as part of the fourth annual Chelsea Fringe Henley festival next month.

It will take place at the new orchard in Paradise Road and everyone who attends will be invited to thin the blossom on the apple, cherry, pear and plum trees, which will help them grow healthily.

There will also be a talk by the conservation park warden on conservation and biodiversity within the orchard and how to look after fruit trees.

The festival will run from May 19 to 27 but the picnic date has still to be finalised.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33