HENLEY in Bloom will hold a community picnic as part of the fourth annual Chelsea Fringe Henley festival next month.

It will take place at the new orchard in Paradise Road and everyone who attends will be invited to thin the blossom on the apple, cherry, pear and plum trees, which will help them grow healthily.

There will also be a talk by the conservation park warden on conservation and biodiversity within the orchard and how to look after fruit trees.

The festival will run from May 19 to 27 but the picnic date has still to be finalised.