Hanging baskets selling fast

HENLEY in Bloom sold 73 hanging baskets in the first week they were available.

Businesses and residents were able to make orders last week as part of the annual campaign supported by the Henley Standard.

The baskets will be supplied and maintained by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, and will contain “hairy” plants that absorb toxins and particulates produced by vehicle exhausts.

This will help tackle air quality problems in the town centre, where some streets have nitrogen dioxide levels 50 per cent higher than Air Quality England’s target limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

This year’s baskets will contain petunia surfinia sky blue, petunia surfinia sweet pink, dichondra argenta silver falls, plectranthus madagascariensis variegated mintleaf, begonia illumination white and pelargonium peltatum lilac.

The baskets will be installed next month or in nearly in June and removed in the autumn.

Since the launch of the Henley Standard’s Buy Basket campaign in 2013 more than 1,000 baskets have been sold. The total included 237 last year.

Each basket costs £62, including VAT. Discounts are available for orders of more than 10 baskets. A new bracket to hang the basket will cost £26.40 including VAT.

To order, pick up an order form from the town hall or call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council on (01491) 576982 or email b.walker

@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk