Hanging baskets sale total breaks 150 in three weeks

HENLEY in Bloom has sold 156 summer hanging baskets three weeks into its annual campaign to decorate the town.

Businesses and residents have been placing their orders for the baskets, which will contain blue, white and lilac flowers, some with hairy leaves to help tackle the town’s air quality problem. Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, chairwoman of Henley in Bloom, thanked everyone who has bought a basket and urged othets to follow suit.

She said: “I am really pleased everyone is supporting us and supporting the town. It’s the town we do it for — our residents, businesses and visitors.” The baskets will be installed later this month or in early June and watered through the summer.

The baskets will contain petunia surfinia sky blue and sweet pink, dichondra argenta silver falls, plectranthus madagascariensis variegated mintleaf, begonia illumination white and pelargonium peltatum lilac.

Each basket costs £62, including VAT. A new bracket to hang the basket will cost £26.40, including VAT. To order, pick up a form from the town hall or call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council or email b.walker@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk