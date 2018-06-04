Businesses and residents who bought them...

THE following have bought Henley in Bloom summer hanging baskets:

11 — Boathouse Reach Management Company.

8 — Ancastle Green Residents’ Society; Daniel Freedman, Parkside.

7 — Henley Self Storage, Newtown Road.

6 — Higgs Group, Station Road

5 — The Argyll, Market Place; Sue Ryan, River Terrace; The Hub, Station Road; Chiltern House, Station Road; Spice Merchant, Thames Side.

4 — Bird in Hand, Greys Road; Redmayne Bentley, Market Place; Gibbs & Dandy, Reading Road; Hobbs of Henley, Station Road; Ruth Cassidy, Thames Side; Scott Investment Partners, Thames Side

3 — Patisserie Franco-Belge, Duke Street; the Anchor pub, Friday Street; Rippon, Friday Street; 1st Henley Scouts, Greys Road; Ballards, Hart Street; Lucia Goodwin, New Street; Villa Marina, Thames Side; the Row Barge, West Street; Sacred Heart Church, Vicarage Road.

2 — Savills, Bell Street; Aura Creative, Bell Street; the Bell Bookshop, Bell Street; Regal Picturehouse, Boroma Way; Villars Hayward, Boston Road; Vinegar Hill, Duke Street; Bunker Opticians, Duke Street; Lady Sew and Sew, Farm Road; Kate Clemo, Green Lane; Duncan Campbell, Greys Road; Sue Vivian-Wright, Greys Road; Facy, Market Place; David and Louise Binney, New Street; Direct Wines, New Street; Lord Remnant, Northfield End; Susan Gentilli, Ravenscroft Road; A B Walker, Reading Road; Manning UK, Reading Road; Tomalin & Sons, Reading Road; Kench & Co, Station Road; Chocolate Café, Thames Side; Handelsbanken, Tuns Lane; Regatta Court, Wyndale Court; Ms Findlay, Adam Court; Clive Hemsley, Hart Street; Knight Frank, Thames Side; Biggie Best, Duke Street; Perpetual House, Station Road; Blores Solicitors, Hart Street; Vicarage Road residents.

1 — Nigel and Helen Bonsor, Bell Street; Bagatelle Toys, Bell Street; Amanda Chumas, Bell Street; Mr Huntley, Bell Street; Jean Lowery, Bell Street; Rupert House School, Bell Street; Estilo, Duke Street; Towergate Insurance, Duke Street; Spoon, Duke Street; Henley Sales & Charter, Friday Street; Michael Sharp, Gravel Hill; Catherine Hunter, Gravel Hill; Henley Group International, Greys Road car park; Will Hamilton, Greys Road; Nora French, Greys Road; Screaming Frog, Greys Road; Mr Louth, Hart Street; Jonkers, Hart Street; Thomas Nashret, Hart Street; Frost Borneo Opticians, Hart Street; Delegate House, Hart Street; Marc Antoni, Hart Street; Anne Rayner, Hop Gardens; Heidi Whitelock, New Street; Lisa Sharpe, Northfield End; Next Call, Queen Street; Carole Trethewey, Queen Street; Rosie Williams, Queen Street; Safebuy, Reading Road; David Morris, St Andrew’s Road; Claudia Klaver, St Mark’s Road; McQueen Turner Solicitors, Station Road; Sparkes Jewellery, Station Road; Mella Waterhouse, Station Road; Lemoy, Station Road; Royal House Dental Care, Station Road; Anita Downing, Norman Avenue; Philip Allison and Nansi Diamond, Thames Side; Nicola Dandridge, Bell Street; Mrs Stuart, Thames Side; Rachel Galbraith, Friday Street; County Cars, Station Road; The Malthouse, New Street; Henley Hearing Clinic, Hart Street.