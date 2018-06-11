Beds planted

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
THE celebration beds at Mill Meadows in Henley have been planted.
One marks 70 years since the foundation of the NHS and the other celebrates 100 years of the RAF.
The RAF bed has been planted to form the shape of a roundel while the other bed spells out “NHS 70”.
The beds, which were planted by members of the town council’s park services team, will be officially opened later this year and will have information board explaining the designs.
11 June 2018
More News:
Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Girls rewarded for successful season on football pitch
MORE than 200 players from 13 teams attended ... [more]
POLL: Have your say