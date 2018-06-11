Monday, 11 June 2018

Beds planted

THE celebration beds at Mill Meadows in Henley have been planted.

One marks 70 years since the foundation of the NHS and the other celebrates 100 years of the RAF.

The RAF bed has been planted to form the shape of a roundel while the other bed spells out “NHS 70”.

The beds, which were planted by members of the town council’s park services team, will be officially opened later this year and will have information board explaining the designs.

