Willing weeders wanted

HENLEY’S community garden group needs more volunteers.

The Gardening Buddies help look after green areas, planters and beds in the town, including on the Fair Mile, outside the old Fire Station gallery in Market Place, the roundabout near Tesco in Reading Road and the herb garden in West Street, where the public are encouraged to help themselves to the leaves.

Buddie Jan Sutton said the work was a good way of being active and helping the community.

She added: “Anyone is welcome. We need people who are willing and you don’t necessarily need to have gardening skills.

“It’s sociable, active and you’re doing something for the community.

“It helps keep the town looking pretty and has helped Henley in Bloom win awards.”

If you are interested, email Ms Sutton on

jansutton03@gmail.com