From back to front

THE annual best gardens of Henley competition will not be held this year.

Henley in Bloom’s summer competition will be rebranded for next year in the hope of attracting more entries.

The main change is that only front gardens will be judged, not back gardens. Pubs and restaurants will still be judged if they enter.

Discretionary awards will also be presented for theme, sustainability, bee-friendliness and diversity.

Leaflets with entry information will be handed out in May, with the judging taking place in July and an awards evening in October.

There will still be four classifications — gold, silver gilt, silver and bronze.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, vice-chairwoman of Henley in Bloom, said: “We are focusing on front gardens because the public can't enjoy back gardens all year round.

“It makes it more manageable for judging and it will be part of the rebranding to get a bigger number of entries.”