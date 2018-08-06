Floral train may return

THE floral train could return to Station Park in Henley. A sponsor has been found who may be happy to pay up to £3,000 for it to be renovated and replanted.

This would cover the redecoration of the engine-shaped planter, which has fallen into disrepair since it was last used in 2014.

An information board telling the history of the station and Station Park could be included in a new display. This would be similar to the heritage boards at Henley Bridge and the Gainsborough estate.