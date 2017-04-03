THE 247th meeting of the Club was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on March 9.

The chairman welcomed the members and a guest, Kay McArthur.

Mary then informed us that we would be supporting the Riverside Counselling Service as our chosen charity this year and raffle tickets were on sale at the meeting.

They would also be on sale in April and again at the charity meeting in May.

Audrey Richardson said that the Cancer Research shop was looking for volunteers.

With the business side of the meeting finished, Mary introduced our speaker Tony King whose talk was entitled “Landmarks of London”.

Tony, one of our most popular speakers, took us back to the 14th century with prints and images of some very familiar buildings in London and recounted the history behind them.

He showed us a photograph of the Houses of Parliament today and prints of some of the designs put forward by architects.

There were also photos illustrating how Big Ben survived the Blitz.

Tony told us the story of how the first bell made for the tower smashed when it was dropped on delivery.

We then took a photographic journey covering Buckingham Palace, Westminster Bridge, the Albert Memorial, Whitehall Palace, Kensington Palace, the Ministry of Defence, which was built on the foundations of the Whitehall Palace, Downing Street, the Royal Exchange and so many more, all accompanied by fascinating historical references, including a print of the world’s first cheque.

The next meeting. will be held on Thursday, April 13 when our speaker will be American photographer and author Jim Donahue talking about “Henley and surrounds”.

If you are interested in joining Henley Ladies Probus Club, please call Marion Whitaker on (01491) 628629.