THE 248th meeting of the club was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Thursday, April 13.

The chairman welcomed the members and one guest. She also reported on Brenda Clokey and Cynthia Rich, both of whom are unwell at present.

The speaker, Jim Donahue, was then introduced with his talk, entitled “An American’s portrait of Henley”.

Jim has lived in the area for the last 20 years and has no plans to return to the States in the foreseeable future as he thinks it is so beautiful.

He has produced a book of photographs of Henley and he showed us many of them with various snippets of information.

He divided his talk into four sections: history; community spirit; things unique to Henley; and the beauty of the surrounding country.

History included a plaque on the floor of the Angel on the Bridge which reads: “Grace Kelly stood here.” The actress’s brother rowed at Henley Royal Regatta. There were also photos of Isis and Tamesis, the sculptures on Henley Bridge.

In the community spirit section he had photos of mayor making, tea shops and the pantomime, which are not found in the States.

Things unique to Henley included the royal regatta, the festival and croquet at Phyllis Court Club.

Jim finished with some lovely photos of the surrounding countryside.

All in all, I think we all felt very lucky to be living in this part of the world.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, May 11. This is our charity meeting and this year we welcome Sheridan Carr, centre manager at the Riverside Counselling Service in Henley.