THE 250th meeting of the club was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on June 8.

After notices, the chairman introduced Tony and Rosemary Hadland for their illustrated talk called “Islay — queen of the Hebrides”. Islay, one of the larger Hebridean Islands, can trace its history back 13,000 years, and its cultural history straddles Scotland and Ireland.

To get there involves either a two-hour ferry crossing across an extremely unfriendly expanse of water, or a fiendishly expensive flight. The weather, generally, is very wet and windy.

The island measures 18 miles by 24 and has a population of about 3,500.

The chief economy comes from its nine distilleries which between them produce 21.3 million litres of whisky each year.

Tony gave us this history followed by Rosemary with many photographs of the flora and fauna of the island.

All in all, a very pleasant morning.

The date of next meeting is Thursday, July 13 when there will be a talk from Mark Harling, head of Henley police, called “A discussion with a neighbourhood police inspector”. Questions are invited and expected.

New members are welcome. Those interested should call Marion Whitaker on (01491) 628629 or email pandmwhit@btinternet.com