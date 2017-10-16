Henley Ladies Probus Club - Haunted Henley

THE 253rd meeting of the club was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on September 14.

The chairman reported that Brenda Clokey, a member, was still in Chilterns Court and would welcome visitors.

Elizabeth Hazeldine, who has spoken at previous meetings, will speak on the subject of “Haunted Henley” at the Kenton Theatre on October 30 at 7.30pm.

Peter Whitaker challenged members with a fun quiz covering a wide range of general knowledge topics, including art, film, history, geography and many others.

Who would know that “my word is my bond” is the motto of the London Stock Exchange or that a pademelon is an Australian marsupial?

The winning team staggered everyone with their brilliance while the rest enjoyed trying to match them.

The quiz was followed by a drink and chat and a two- course lunch as usual.

New members are always welcome. For more information, please call Marion Whitaker on (01491) 628629 or email pandmwhit@

btinternet.com.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, October 12 (10.30am for 11am) when Nicholas Brazil will share his experiences delivering aid to Albania during the fall of communism.