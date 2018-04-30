Henley Ladies' Probus Club

OUR April meeting was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on a fine and sunny day — surely a prelude to much better weather to come.

Our speaker was Mark Green, a retired firefighter. His talk was entitled “When the bells go down”, which apparently is the term the men use when the bells ring to denote an emergency.

He signed up for the fire service at the age of 18 and served for a total of 32 years.

Mark showed us many interesting slides, among which were photos taken during the fire at Windsor Castle in 1992, which he attended with his crew.

The pure scale of that fire was very much in evidence, especially the thick, dense smoke.

The talk was followed by a drink and chat, then a two-course lunch.

Our next meeting will be our annual charity meeting, to be held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Thursday, May 10 at 10.30am for 11am with a speaker from Headway, our chosen charity this year.

New members are always welcome — we are a group of friendly ladies who enjoy getting together each month.

For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk