Henley Ladies Probus Club

OUR annual charity meeting took place at Badgemore Park Golf Club on May 10.

The speaker was Zoe Lane, from Headway Thames Valley, a charity based at Brunner Hall in Greys Road, Henley.

She and her colleague Bob gave a very moving account of the trauma of a head injury and its effect on the brain.

The charity started locally some 30 years ago at Battle Hospital in Reading, subsequently moving to Townlands Hospital in Henley and then Brunner Hall.

About 100 people a year attend the unit in Henley where they are able to receive music therapy and art therapy and use mobility bikes.

They are gradually helped to increase their independence and feeling of wellbeing.

A cheque for £300 was presented to the charity on behalf of the club.

This month we were all able to go outside in the sunshine to have our drink and chat before enjoying a very nice two-course lunch.

New members are always very welcome — we are a group of friendly ladies who enjoy meeting up each month.

For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk

Our next meeting will be held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Thursday, June 14 at 10.30am for 11am when we will have a talk from Brian Cumming, a Chelsea Pensioner.