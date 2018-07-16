Henley Ladies Probus Club

THREE days before the royal wedding in mid-May, we held our royal celebration tea at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

It was not quite warm enough to sit outside but we all enjoyed a lovely afternoon with copious pots of tea.

At our June meeting we could have listened to our speaker, Brian Cummings, talk about his life as a Chelsea pensioner all afternoon. He arrived wearing The Scarlet, as his coat is called, proudly displaying his many campaign medals, and his Shake, the peaked cap.

Thirty years’ army service, a good service record and no dependent family are some of the conditions for becoming a resident at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Women are now able to apply and we enjoyed hearing about a former Red Cap (nicknamed Bimbo) who enjoys skydiving for charity.

New members are always welcome — we are a group of friendly ladies who enjoy meeeting up each month to hear a good speaker, have a chat and, of course, an excellent lunch.

Our next meeting will be held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Thursday, July 12 at 10.30am for 11am with a talk from Sheila Lloyd-Graham on “Vintage fashion with Lady She”.

For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk