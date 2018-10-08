Henley Ladies Probus Club

OUR September meeting was held on a beautiful autumn morning at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

Our speaker Elizabeth Hazeldine is no stranger to our meetings — she has spoken to us on many occasions on various subjects relating to Henley.

Her talk this time was called “The Civil War in Henley”.

In August 1642 Sir Bulstrode Whitelocke, who owned Fawley and Fillets Court, was ordered by Parliament to break up a Royalist meeting at which Henley men were present.

Arrests were made and the people of the town were told, in no uncertain terms, where their loyalties should lie, although there is no definitive evidence that there was any particularly strong support for either side. St Mary’s Church was used to stable horses of both sides.

At The Mount, which overlooks Fair Mile, there is an area known as Roundhead Clump, where a Civil War skirmish took place.

This was a very interesting talk with plenty of questions at the end.

Our speaker in October will be Pat Righalato on “The American jazz age in music and painting”.

New members will be warmly welcomed. For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.myzen.

co.uk