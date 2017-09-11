Henley Lions Club

MEMBERS were pleased to attend a Gillotts School whole school assembly, which was held at Henley leisure centre.

There were musical performances from the summer concert, which was held the previous night, followed by the presentation of awards and sports day medals.

The Henley Lions Vivian Morris Award for music was presented to year 11 pupil Rebecca Granger along with a cheque for £200.

This was for her commitment to extracurricular activities by being part of the choir as well as for her attitude to learning in lessons, constantly being positive and always putting effort into her work.

Rebecca plays the piano, sings and recently started to learn the guitar.

She said:“I was stunned to receive this award. I don’t know yet what I will spend the money on.”

We assisted at a new venue this year when Twyford Parish Council requested our expertise with the car parking at the village fete.

Although technically just outside our area, Wokingham Lions Club had no objection and it was a very successful event with excellent weather.

Parking cost only £3 but with more than 200 cars about £640 was raised, the whole amount going to charities.

Payments and donations in 2016/17 were made to the following charities and worthy causes: Henley Regatta for the Disabled, the Chiltern Centre, Gillotts School awards, Alfie’s Musicals, the Starlight Child Foundation, the GB Paralympic rowing and sailing teams, a Tomcat invalid tricycle, the Rivertime Boat Trust, Patron’s Diamond Challenge, Message in a Bottle, Italian earthquake relief, Haiti hurricane relief, the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, the Henley Youth Festival, Mencap Christmas party, Sonning Common Christmas lunch, Henley Christmas parcels, Lions Gambia appeal, My Life My Choice, Shiplake scouts, the Footsteps Foundation, UNICEF East Africa appeal, Bishopswood School, Sacred Heart Primary School, First Days children’s charity, Medic Alert, support for a Paralympic canoeist, a student trip, the cost of an invalid tricycle safety feature and, of course, the very successful winter fuel project in conjunction with Citizens Advice Henley.

In addition, other non-cash donations were made to various needy causes in Henley and the surrounding area.

In total, more than £14,000 was donated during the year.

The accounts for the past year have been audited for the Charity Commission and have been signed off.

We had a number of guests at our last monthly meeting, including a local young lady, Natalie Jennings, who is going on that overseas aid trip to India and has agreed to return and give us an account of the work undertaken and her experiences in general.

The other visitors were our new district governor Peter Burnett and his wife Debbie, from Wimborne and Ferndown Lions, and our new zone chairwoman Halyna Pudney and her husband Iain, both from Burnham Lions.

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton attended the July and August meetings and was keen to contribute to the proceedings.

We would welcome other visitors who may be interested in joining us.

For more information, visit

www.henleylions.org.uk