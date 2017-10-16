Henley Lions Club

AT our September meeting, held at King’s Arms Barn, several guests were present to give a short talk on their projects.

Former Henley Mayor Pam Philips is trying to revive the Christmas sleigh project after Heney Round Table, which has organised it in previous years. disbanded.

Laura Reineke, who runs the Henley Music School, gave an outline of its work with children aged three to 18. The school has a wide remit.

This talk was extremely interesting.

Laura hopes to obtain charity status next year. She is looking for instruments and funding for anyone who is not in a position to self-fund music tuition.

The club was also extremely pleased to welcome our recently retired town sergeant Cliff Austin, who was presented with a Lions certificate of appreciation, a thank-you card and a gift in recognition of his help in looking after our needs at the barn for the last 17 years.

He was always available to lock up after us at varying times whenever our meetings finished and always with a cheery, good-natured smile. Thank you, Cliff, and may the holes in one keep rolling in!