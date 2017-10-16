Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley Lions Club

Henley Lions Club

AT our September meeting, held at King’s Arms Barn, several guests were present to give a short talk on their projects.

Former Henley Mayor Pam Philips is trying to revive the Christmas sleigh project after Heney Round Table, which has organised it in previous years. disbanded.

Laura Reineke, who runs the Henley Music School, gave an outline of its work with children aged three to 18. The school has a wide remit.

This talk was extremely interesting.

Laura hopes to obtain charity status next year. She is looking for instruments and funding for anyone who is not in a position to self-fund music tuition.

The club was also extremely pleased to welcome our recently retired town sergeant Cliff Austin, who was presented with a Lions certificate of appreciation, a thank-you card and a gift in recognition of his help in looking after our needs at the barn for the last 17 years.

He was always available to lock up after us at varying times whenever our meetings finished and always with a cheery, good-natured smile. Thank you, Cliff, and may the holes in one keep rolling in!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33