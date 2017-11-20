TWO visitors were welcomed to the November meeting held at King’s Arms Barn. Victoria Tissera is a Lions member in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Laura Reineke runs Henley Music School.

Victoria worked as a nurse in the UK for 23 years but now splits her time between the UK and Sri Lanka.

She came along to our meeting to share club information and ideas so that we can all widen our aims and learn of the different ways of working as a charity. Laura is the founding director of Henley Music School, which aims to offer an all-inclusive, fun music education in all forms to any child regardless of age, ability, means or background.

The school needs £50,000 annually to operate. Laura attended our meeting to receive a donation of £1,000 from Henley Lions.

Among items up for discussion were the launch of the Winter Fuel Project 2017 in association with Nomad and Citizens Advice Henley, the new collection venue for all the reading glasses donated for Spektrek, the opening of Santa’s grotto at Toad Hall garden centre on November 25 and the Henley Christmas Festival on Friday, December 1.

For more information about the club, visit

www.henleylions.org.uk