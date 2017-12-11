Henley Lions Club - message in a wallet

THE December meeting was a very informative and lively affair with guests Victoria Tissera, from Sri Lanka Lions, Maddy and John Rayburn, from Carterton Lions Club, and Natalie Jennings, from Henley.

Maddy and John brought us a fresh supply of “message in a bottle” containers and informed us of an addition to this initiative — “message in a wallet” for when people are out and about.

Quite simply, all the medical information needed in an emergency situation is contained in the card carried in a wallet or purse to ensure that any treatment is appropriate.

Anyone who has a serious medical condition or is on constant medication can obtain one or both of these items by contacting Henley Lions.

Natalie approached us for help before she embarked on voluntary work with the charity Restless Development in Tamil Nadu in India.

She worked alongside local volunteers for four months to help improve the lives of children and young adults, living with host families and teaching about personal sanitation, CV writing, applying for work placements and preventing disease such as dengue fever.

It was very apparent that Natalie gave a lot of herself to this project and, in return, learned a lot and became so much more confident in herself and in public speaking.

We were particularly pleased to welcome a new member to our club, Pam Phillips, who was inducted by our president Wendy Franklin, having been sponsored by Liz Brent.

Pam is already busy in the community, working on the Santa’s Sleigh initiative, having taken it over from another organisation. The proceeds will be donated to Bishopswood School and other local charities.

Other charities that we are supporting at present include Henley Youth Festival, Freedom Kit Bags to provide women with dignity in sanitary wear in poor communities in Nepal, Gift of Living in the former Yugoslavia, Lions Sight Saver Trust, the Meteor Club Christmas party, Sonning Common Christmas party for those alone at Christmas, helping Santa at his Toad Hall grotto and, of course, our winter fuel project.

The last of these is run in association with Nomad and Henley Citizens Advice and helps those in severe fuel poverty from funds donated by the wonderful people of Henley and the surrounding area who feel that they would like to donate all or part of their winter fuel allowance through Henley Lions Club.

For more information about our club or its projects, please call 0845 833 7387 or visit www.henleylions.org.uk