IAN FORSTER, who was awarded the Henley town medal last year, will be representing the club at a reception to mark the 100th anniversary of Lions Clubs International at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

He will be joining members from across the British Isles and the organisation’s charity partners at the reception, which will be hosted by the Lions’ patron, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Henley Lions Club helps the local community through fund-raising and organising events such as Santa’s grotto at Toad Hall garden centre, Santa’s sleigh, the winter fuel project and the annual Swimarathon.

Lions Clubs International support major projects that address diabetes, youth, the environment, hunger relief, childhood cancer and sight issues affecting communities throughout the world.

