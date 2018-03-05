Henley Lions Club

THE club had another lively meeting in February at King’s Arms Barn. We welcomed Maya, a student at The Henley College, who is interested in the workings of different elements of life in Henley.

I hope that we, as slightly more senior members, showed that life can be interesting and fun in so many ways.

The topics discussed and agreed were many and varied.

It was agreed that we would fund the purchase of some professional equipment for Dingle’s Promise, which provides life-changing support to under-fives with disabilities and additional needs and their families using specialist learning through play and family support and training.

It has centres in Reading, Newbury and Wokingham.

There was further discussion about the organisation of another prostate screening event in Henley following the success of the last one when a number of men were screened and advised to see their doctor for further investigation.

It was agreed that we would launch a hearing aid appeal alongside our well- established spectacle collection service. Every year we collect thousands of pairs of unwanted glasses and take them to a collection centre for cleaning and repair before onward transmission to the needy in the developing world who are unable to obtain or afford these items that we take for granted.

Funding for some much- needed furniture for Riverside Counselling Service was agreed.

This is a charity, established in 1989, that provides affordable counselling and psychotherapy to adults and young people from the age of 12 who live in the area.

We were updated on our winter fuel project. More donations have been received and payments made directly to utility companies for several local families who are suffering severe fuel poverty.

Further donations to this most worthy cause would be much appreciated (all in strict confidence).

Entries are still available for teams to enter the club’s Swimarathon at Gillotts leisure centre pool on March 24 from 12.30pm.

For more information and sponsorship forms, send an email to Liz Brent at

elizabethbrent@icloud.com

Entries are also being accepted for the Golden Mile Challenge. During the break in the meeting, we enjoyed cakes made by our club president Wendy Franklin.

At the March meeting a “cheque swap” will take place when Martyn Sheldrake and Lynn Burgess, from Toad Hall garden centre, will hand over the money raised at Santa’s grotto.

This will be donated to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley and the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester.

Please feel free to join us at our meetings, which are held at 7.45pm on the first Monday of the month at King’s Arms Barn in Henley, which is in the far corner of the Waitrose car park.

For more information and details of all our events, please visit our website at henleylions.org.uk