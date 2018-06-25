Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lions pay for club’s new canoe

Lions pay for club’s new canoe

HENLEY Lions Club has donated £1,100 to Henley Canoe Club for the purchase of a canoe for use on expeditions by those pursuing silver and gold awards in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

A cheque was presented by Lions club president Wendy Franklin to Kevin Nutt, who runs the award scheme at the Eyot Centre, in the presence of canoe club members and Lions Ian Tritton, Robin Swift, Patrick Mulcahy, Ian Forster and Robin Swift.

The two-man canoe, which has been named Henley Lions, has already been put to use.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33