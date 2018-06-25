Lions pay for club’s new canoe

HENLEY Lions Club has donated £1,100 to Henley Canoe Club for the purchase of a canoe for use on expeditions by those pursuing silver and gold awards in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

A cheque was presented by Lions club president Wendy Franklin to Kevin Nutt, who runs the award scheme at the Eyot Centre, in the presence of canoe club members and Lions Ian Tritton, Robin Swift, Patrick Mulcahy, Ian Forster and Robin Swift.

The two-man canoe, which has been named Henley Lions, has already been put to use.